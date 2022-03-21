-$0.05 EPS Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

APPF stock opened at $111.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.88. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,734.24 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

