$0.19 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.21. 8,200,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,442. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

