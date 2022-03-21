$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GT stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

