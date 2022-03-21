$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.62 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

