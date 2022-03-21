-$0.52 EPS Expected for Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in Surrozen by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,500 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

