$0.52 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

KHC stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $663,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

