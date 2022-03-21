$0.52 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

