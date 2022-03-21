$0.64 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.32. 15,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

