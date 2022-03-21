-$0.69 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.58). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,648 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $54.25 on Monday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

