$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $61.37. 8,934,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,560. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

