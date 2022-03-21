0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,507.00

0xcert (ZXC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $416,738.39 and $3,507.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

