$1.01 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. WestRock reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

