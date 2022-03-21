$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.