$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

CSR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,011. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

