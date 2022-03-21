$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 655,000 shares of company stock worth $14,985,750. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

