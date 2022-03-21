$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $346.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.63 and its 200 day moving average is $380.22.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

