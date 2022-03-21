$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $30.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $92.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

