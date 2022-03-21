$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.96 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

