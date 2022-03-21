10,937 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

