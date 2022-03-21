110,000 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.07% of OLO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

