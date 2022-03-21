$119.42 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will post sales of $119.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.74 million. BlackLine reported sales of $98.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

