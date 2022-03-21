$126.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to report $126.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.80 million and the highest is $128.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,352,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $454.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.