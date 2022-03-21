$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will post $13.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.38 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR opened at $577.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.93 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

