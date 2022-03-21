$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will report $13.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.38 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

CHTR stock opened at $577.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.93 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $545.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

