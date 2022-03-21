$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

