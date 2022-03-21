155,000 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. 496,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,097. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

