18,560 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

