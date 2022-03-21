$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report $196.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.73 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of HHC opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.