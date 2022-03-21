1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.44. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 7,504 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $989,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
