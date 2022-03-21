$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $208.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.