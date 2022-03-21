$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

