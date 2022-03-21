$20.01 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will report $20.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.12 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.