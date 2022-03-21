$22.81 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to post $22.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.72 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

