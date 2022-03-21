$226.31 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.20 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $957.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.55 million to $966.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.39.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

