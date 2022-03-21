235,539 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 1,396,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,263,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

