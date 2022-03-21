$24.28 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will announce $24.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.23 million and the lowest is $20.75 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $109.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.75 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $168.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

