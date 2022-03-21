$247.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report $247.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.03 million and the highest is $249.53 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

