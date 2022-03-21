$290.02 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post sales of $290.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.25 million to $294.78 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

