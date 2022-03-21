2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.59% of 2U worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 2U by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

