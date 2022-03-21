$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

