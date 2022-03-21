$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.60 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

NYSE:GWW opened at $501.95 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $390.08 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.24. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

