314,708 Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.14% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.05. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

