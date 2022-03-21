$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $154.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

