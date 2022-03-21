34,000 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 499,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

