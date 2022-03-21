$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INM stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.