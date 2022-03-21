$443.64 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report $443.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $516.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

