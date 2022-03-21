$46.61 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will report $46.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.24 million, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $273.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FORG opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

