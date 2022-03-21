$492.76 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will report $492.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $488.65 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $156.95 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $260.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

