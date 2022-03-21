$495.51 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $495.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the lowest is $494.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $197.17 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

