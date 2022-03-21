$5.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $194.72 on Monday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.